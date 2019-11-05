SEC Seeks Tighter Rules For Proxy Firms, Investor Proposals

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:47 PM EST) -- A divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday agreed to propose tighter regulations for proxy advisers and stiffer requirements for shareholders seeking to resubmit failed ballot proposals, measures that were welcomed by business interests but panned by shareholder groups. The SEC voted 3-2 to propose rules that would require proxy advisers to disclose "material" conflicts of interest and to allow companies more time to review proxy recommendations on shareholder proposals to spot potential errors in advance of voting. By the same margin, the SEC agreed to propose new shareholder proposal thresholds and make it more difficult for shareholders to continue...

