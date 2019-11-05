Maine Clears Way For Legal Cannabis With Final Regulations

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- Maine has finalized its recreational cannabis regulations and announced it will start accepting license applications in early December, inching the state closer to the finish line in what has been one of the slowest rollouts of legal cannabis in the country. The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy said Monday it will begin accepting applications for marijuana cultivation, product manufacturing and retail sale licenses on Dec. 5, while marijuana testing facilities will be able to apply for licenses on Nov. 18. The agency estimated in a fact sheet that pot sales will bring in $4.4 million in tax revenue next year and...

