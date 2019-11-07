How Attys Can Capitalize On PE's Health Care Craze

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 4:28 PM EST) -- Private equity players are gobbling up health care companies with a gusto that is expected to continue despite signs of a potential recession, and attorneys must be well versed in the space’s unique challenges such as reimbursement and compliance in order to help clients clinch deals. The volume of private equity-backed health care deals has gone up every year since at least 2014, according to data provided by research firm Preqin. The Preqin data is backed up by a recent report from PricewaterhouseCoopers, which showed that the pace of such deals has intensified over the last decade. In 2009, private equity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS