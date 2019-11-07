China Tensions, Political Uncertainty To Muddle M&A Market

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 9:44 AM EST) -- The ongoing trade tensions with China and overall political uncertainty in the U.S. pose the greatest risks to mergers and acquisitions activity aside from concerns about the economy, prompting significantly more pessimism in the outlook for 2020 deal-making. Dykema Gossett PLLC’s 15th annual M&A outlook survey, released Thursday, found that 32% of U.S. senior executives and advisers have a negative outlook for U.S. transaction activity in 2020, up from the 15% who had a gloomy view for 2019 M&A. The survey also found that 36% of respondents have a neutral outlook for 2020 and 33% have a positive outlook for M&A...

