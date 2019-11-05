Pa. Balance Billing Law Would Hurt Access To Health Care

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 3:33 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania General Assembly is considering how to address balance billing, the practice of health care providers charging patients for the difference between the total cost of services and the amount paid for by insurance. Emergency physicians applaud the assembly for doing so as no Pennsylvanian should worry about insurance at a time of crisis. However, the most recent attempt to address balance billing, H.B. 1862, would decimate emergency physicians’ ability to effectively care for all Pennsylvanians and devastate already-stressed Pennsylvania hospitals. Under federal law, emergency physicians care for all patients without regard to insurance. H.B. 1862 mandates that an out-of-network...

