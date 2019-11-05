Trump Merger Reviews On Pace With Obama, Dechert Says

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 6:15 PM EST) -- The length of merger reviews are up overall but vary widely between U.S. enforcers, according to Dechert LLP's latest report, which also highlighted a major uptick in recent transaction challenges rivaling the Obama administration at its peak. The Dechert Antitrust Merger Investigation Timing Tracker for the third quarter of 2019, released on Monday, reported that 20 "significant merger investigations" were resolved by the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission this year through September. That's up from 15 probes completed in the first nine months of 2018. The current pace of major investigations for this year, according to Dechert, puts the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS