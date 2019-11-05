Retail Fixture Co. Needs Ch. 11 To Move Fast For Assets' Sake

Law360, Wilmington (November 5, 2019, 6:28 PM EST) -- Bankrupt retail fixture and display maker Fleetwood Industries told a Delaware judge Tuesday that its Chapter 11 case must move quickly in order to preserve the value of its assets as it tries to streamline its operations. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, Fleetwood attorney Erin R. Fay of Bayard PA said the company intends to shut down and sell off a Leesport, Pennsylvania, manufacturing facility it recently constructed and refocus its operations on an existing facility in Colorado. Fleetwood has already taken steps to control costs at the Pennsylvania facility, including significantly reducing the workforce there, in anticipation of its...

