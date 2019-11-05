Keep Certain Dividends Out Of Financial Reports, OECD Says

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:06 PM EST) -- Large multinationals shouldn't include dividends from separate business units called “constituent entities” when listing their profits or losses before tax under global reporting rules, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday in updated guidance. The OECD issued updated guidance for its financial reporting rules that clarified the profit or loss that multinational corporations report before income tax in different countries should exclude constituent entities' payments that are treated as dividends in the payer's jurisdiction. The term “constituent entity” first appeared in the OECD's original 2015 guidance and refers to business units that are separate from a corporate group but...

