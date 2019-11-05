Coloplast Sets Aside $60M For Surgical Mesh Litigation Costs

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 3:58 PM EST) -- Coloplast has carved out another $60 million for settlements and costs stemming from existing personal injury suits in the U.S. related to the use of transvaginal surgical mesh products, according to an announcement from the company Tuesday. Coloplast A/S said in its statement that its full-year earnings before interest and taxes had been impacted by the additional 400 million Danish krone ($59.3 million) set aside for the litigation. Though the company hasn’t “seen an increase in the inflow of new lawsuits,” the additional provision was needed because the “remaining lawsuits are taking longer to resolve than initially expected, hence incurring higher...

