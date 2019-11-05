Quinn Emanuel Begins Accepting Bitcoin Fee Payments

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 7:18 PM EST) -- Law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP announced Tuesday that it has started receiving fee payments from clients in bitcoins. The move by the global Los Angeles-based firm follows in the innovative spirit of founding partner John Quinn, partner David Grable, co-chair of the national trial practice group, told Law360. The firm has also been open to "innovative fee arrangements and this is an extension of that ethos," Grable said, adding that taking cryptocurrency payments is something they've been thinking about for some time. Quinn Emanuel follows in the footsteps of other large firms that take bitcoin fee payments, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS