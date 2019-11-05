Del. Court Calls For Student Loan Trust Fight Coordination

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:52 PM EST) -- Citing expanding chaos in multiple suits over control of what was once a $15 billion student loan trust empire, a Delaware vice chancellor called late Tuesday for efforts to resolve key common questions upfront, starting with the meaning of contracts among the parties. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights made the point during arguments over a motion to dismiss a suit seeking at least $150 million in damages and a declaratory judgment clarifying who controls the trusts and its assets. The suits were filed against a portion of Donald Uderitz's National Collegiate collateralized student loan trust empire by holders of more than $1.5...

