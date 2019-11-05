Laid Off Workers Can't Get Bayou Steel's Ch. 11 Moved To La.

Law360, Wilmington (November 5, 2019, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday denied a bid by a group of terminated employees of Bayou Steel BD Holdings LLC to move the steel mill operator's Chapter 11 to Louisiana, ruling they failed to show it would be too inconvenient for the bankruptcy to remain in the First State. At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens rejected the employees' argument that the steel mill operator and its affiliates have no real connections to Delaware that would warrant moving the bankruptcy cases to the Bayou State, where the company is headquartered. Although "sympathetic" to the terminated employees'...

