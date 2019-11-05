Norton Rose Fulbright Elects New US Managing Partner

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 6:45 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright said Tuesday that chief administrative partner Jeff Cody will become the firm's next U.S. managing partner on Jan. 1. Cody said he plans to help the firm continue to grow and to develop key practice areas, including intellectual property and mergers and acquisitions. “We’re always looking to bring in talented lawyers,” Cody said. “Our strategy is one where we’re looking in all the markets where we operate and looking to improve our service offerings.” The Dallas commercial disputes attorney began his career at Fulbright & Jaworski LLP, which later combined with Norton Rose. He earned his Bachelor of...

