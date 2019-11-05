Former Obama EPA Chief Gina McCarthy To Head NRDC

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:18 PM EST) -- Gina McCarthy, the former head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama, will come on board next year as president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council, the environmental advocacy group announced on Tuesday. McCarthy noted in a public statement Tuesday that she will start at NRDC in January of 2020, the year the group celebrates its 50th anniversary. “I take the helm determined to see that NRDC brings our country, and our world, together in the fight for a future that is healthier, more sustainable and equitable,” McCarthy said. “The stakes have never been higher, and...

