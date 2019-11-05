Litigation Funder Loses Bid To Rein In Concussion Deal Judge

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:10 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has rebuffed Thrivest’s Hail Mary request that the court step in and force the federal judge overseeing the NFL concussion settlement to stop interfering with the litigation funder's ability to collect on high-interest loans it made to players. Thrivest filed its longshot petition for a writ of mandamus in late September, arguing that U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody wasn’t obeying an April ruling by the Third Circuit that narrowly overturned her 2017 decision to void hundreds of high-interest loans made to retired players covered by the settlement. In a one-paragraph decision filed Oct. 31, however, a three-judge panel...

