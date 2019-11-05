Janitors' Wage Suit Narrowed Over Joint Employer Question

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 9:41 PM EST) -- A group of janitors can't proceed with wage claims against Fred Meyer Stores Inc., a Washington appeals court has ruled, saying the grocery store the group worked at wasn't a joint employer under state wage law. The unanimous panel on Monday affirmed a lower court's finding that Fred Meyers was not a joint employer as a matter of economic reality because it did not exercise enough control over the janitors' work or pay. But Expert Janitorial LLC was a joint employer because it knew the workers were misclassified as independent contractors and stiffed them on wages, the panel wrote. "The janitors fail to...

