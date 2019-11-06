Enviro Group Says Pa. Forest Plan Violates State Constitution

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 5:42 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's forestry management plan violates the state's Environmental Rights Amendment by prioritizing oil and gas extraction efforts over forest preservation, an environmental group says in a state court lawsuit. The Pennsylvania Environmental Defense Foundation said in a complaint filed Tuesday that the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ 2016 forest plan illegally calls on agency officials to balance the economic value of oil and natural gas resources buried under state land with the environmental and social values of forest conservation efforts. The organization seeks a declaration that the state can’t monetize oil and natural gas found in public forests....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS