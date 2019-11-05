High Court Urged To Review Ruling Killing 2 Vimovo Patents

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 9:19 PM EST) -- Horizon Pharma has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its challenge to a Federal Circuit finding that found two patents on the company’s pain reliever Vimovo are invalid, arguing that the decision would curb innovation. Horizon Therapeutics PLC and its partner Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. petitioned the high court to review a May decision where the Federal Circuit invalidated the patents after a panel found they failed to satisfy written description requirements. But the companies argued in an Oct. 28 brief that the Federal Circuit actually heightened the standard for patenting new drugs by requiring companies to prove that new inventions are...

