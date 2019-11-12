Judging A Book: McKeown Reviews 'Conversations With RBG'

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 4:10 PM EST) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series of book reviews from judges. Judge M. Margaret McKeown The public imagines that it knows U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg because she has become accessible as a pop icon — a Notorious RBG meme with her golden crown, a justice with a dissent collar, and a celebrity on the cover of a workout book. But these trappings obscure the importance of her role as a leading voice on the nation’s highest court and the seriousness of her judicial endeavor. Justice Ginsburg was serving as a judge on the U.S. Court of...

