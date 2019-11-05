Dentist Who Hid Email Can Drop IP Suit If He Pays Defense Bill

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge said Monday that he would grant a dentist's motion to voluntarily dismiss his copyright case against a website design company, but only if he pays the defense's legal expenses after it was revealed he had not produced a crucial email message. U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker said in his order that Mitchell A. Pohl “strikingly” did not offer a specific reason in his motion seeking voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit after email correspondence came to light that poked a major hole in his claim that the designer Officite had featured his copyrighted photos on websites it...

