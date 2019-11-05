Insurer Says No Coverage For Exploding Vape Batteries

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:16 PM EST) -- An insurer asked a North Carolina federal court Tuesday to declare that it has no duty to defend a vape store in an underlying suit filed by a customer who said a sales associate sold her batteries that later exploded in her lap. Evanston Insurance Co. said its policy with the retailer C9SS Inc. contains exclusions that bar coverage for allegations laid out in a state lawsuit accusing one of the company’s stores of selling a woman unpackaged batteries for her e-cigarette while knowing the batteries were not intended for vaping devices. Alanna Bridgers said she was injured when she tried...

