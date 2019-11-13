Bill Would Bridge Digital Realty Whistleblower Protection Gap

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:08 PM EST) -- On Sept. 23, Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., introduced the Whistleblower Programs Improvement Act,[1] S. 2529, to extend whistleblower protections to more individuals who report violations of securities and commodities laws.[2] The bill is similar to the Whistleblower Protection Reform Act of 2019,[3] H.R. 2515, which the U.S. House of Representatives passed by a bipartisan majority of 410-12 in July.[4] Like the House version, the Senate bill primarily addresses a gap in the whistleblower protections afforded under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, as a result of the U.S. Supreme...

