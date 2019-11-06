Pa. Superior Court Race Poised For Split-Ticket Finish

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 12:05 AM EST) -- A four-way race to fill a pair of vacancies on the Pennsylvania Superior Court appeared poised to end in a split-ticket victory late Tuesday night as a Republican prosecutor from suburban Chester County and a Democratic judge from Philadelphia emerged as the top two vote-getters in the statewide contest. While the contest remained too close to call at the time of publication late Tuesday, Megan McCarthy King, a prosecutor with the Chester County district attorney’s office running under the Republican banner, and Judge Daniel McCaffery, a member of the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas running as a Democrat, had garnered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS