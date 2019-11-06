Banking, Regulation and Competition Experts Join FCA Board

Law360, London (November 6, 2019, 4:06 PM GMT) -- Three new non-executive directors with experience in banking, finance and public service will join the board of Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, the regulator has said. Liam Coleman, Alice Maynard and Tommaso Valletti became the newest non-executive directors of the FCA’s board on Tuesday, the watchdog said. They will serve three-year terms beginning immediately. “Their wealth of experience and expertise will be incredibly valuable to the crucial work of the regulator,” said John Glen, the economic secretary to the Treasury. FCA Chairman Charles Randell said the three new appointees have experience in the private and public sectors, having worked in banks and...

