FCA Proposes New Tool To Tell Investment From Gambling

Law360, London (November 6, 2019, 1:52 PM GMT) -- Regulators should adopt a new model that shows consumers the average return from different types of investment to help them distinguish between investing and gambling, the Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday. Consumers struggle to draw a line between investments, insurance policies and financial products that are low risk and those that are essentially akin to gambling, according to the regulator. But it is difficult for regulators to draw clear distinctions between more complex financial products, the FCA said. Watchdogs must devise a simple way to tell consumers whether a product they are buying is really an investment or a bet....

