Tenant Sues Insurer For 'Seriously Defective' Plumbing

Law360, London (November 7, 2019, 2:58 PM GMT) -- The manager of an apartment building has sued its insurer for refusing to pay to replace a faulty plumbing system the tenants say will wreak havoc if it is not replaced. The plumbing system at St. Ann’s Quay, a large residential and commercial apartment building in the northeast English city of Newcastle, was designed and built in a “seriously defective manner,” the claim filed Monday against East West Insurance Co. Ltd. says. The defective plumping will lead to leaks in the building, which will cause damp and other major damage, the suit says. The claimant, a tenant and the director of...

