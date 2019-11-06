Markel Told To Disclose Defense Docs In Lender's £14M suit

Law360, London (November 6, 2019, 6:24 PM GMT) -- A London judge has ordered the British unit of insurer Markel Corp. to turn over documents supporting its defense in a U.K. agricultural lender's £14 million ($18 million) claim over a defunct surveyor accused of negligence. High Court Judge David Waksman told Markel (UK) Ltd. to give UK Acorn Finance Ltd. any copies of policies issued to surveyors who carried out sub-prime work between 2012 and 2014, according to a Friday order. Markel must also disclose internal deliberations for why it wrote the policies, any indemnity claims made by sub-prime lenders and a witnesses statement by its DAC Beachcroft lawyer, according to the order. UK Acorn...

