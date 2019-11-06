EU Watchdog Says Timetable Tight On Climate Disclosure

Law360, London (November 6, 2019, 6:13 PM GMT) -- Europe’s insurance watchdog said Wednesday it is working on a tight timeline to introduce guidance for businesses on sustainable investment. Justin Wray, head of the insurance policy unit at the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, said the regulator was doing its best to develop a green “taxonomy” of business sectors where insurers and pension firms could invest responsibly. The European Union plans to require firms to disclose their climate exposures, both in terms of the companies they invest in and the companies they insure, as part of their financial statements. That is a measure which is also being considered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS