DC Atty Cleared In Ethics Case Sues Blogger For Defamation

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., lawyer who pens a popular attorney discipline blog is facing a defamation suit brought by a subject of a handful of critical posts. In his suit filed Tuesday, attorney John "J.P." Szymkowicz said he's suffered professional damage as well as "personal humiliation" through the writings of ethics lawyer-blogger Michael Frisch and accusations that he and his father got away with misconduct in their work for an elderly client. Szymkowicz also accused Frisch, a one-time bar counsel for the D.C. Court of Appeals, of trying to "vindicate" another bar counsel who helped prosecute the case Frisch wrote about by...

