Torys Helps Guide Tech Co. Coveo's $172M Funding Round

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 1:55 PM EST) -- Coveo said Wednesday it raised CA$227 million ($172 million) in an investment round led by Torys LLP-steered Canadian pension plan OMERS, as the search and personalization technology company looks to expand its reach and further its product development. Coveo Solutions Inc. said the total investment represents a 15.5% stake in the company. Coveo markets search technologies bolstered by artificial intelligence to help companies improve users’ online experience. Coveo counts data visualization software company Tableau and customer experience management company Medallia among its customers, according to its website. The Series F funds will go toward product development and expanding the company’s reach...

