Covington Elects Top Sports Attorney As New Firm Chair

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 3:21 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP announced Wednesday that a top sports industry attorney will take over as chair of the firm in 2020 after the chair that’s led the firm for 12 years steps down. Doug Gibson was unanimously elected as chair of the firm’s management committee, Covington said in a statement, and will begin his four-year term in January. Gibson has been a partner with the firm since 1998 and has served on the management committee since 2012. Chair Timothy Hester has announced he will step down from the position but stay with the firm as chair emeritus, focusing on outreach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS