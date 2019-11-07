When Will UK Courts Imply A Duty Of Good Faith?

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 2:32 PM EST) -- Internationally, the trend in both civil and common law jurisdictions is toward recognition of the concept of good faith in contract law. English contract law has been described as "swimming against the tide"[1] in refusing to recognize a general doctrine of good faith. The English courts will, in some circumstances, imply a duty of good faith into a contract, but there are conflicting views on when they should do so. The 2019 High Court of Justice decision in Bates v. Post Office Ltd. (No. 3)[2] provides some answers but also raises questions. This article considers the decision and the practical implications...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS