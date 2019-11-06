Judge Says He Can Likely Hear House Panel’s Trump Tax Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:36 PM EST) -- The D.C. federal judge presiding over a congressional committee's attempt to procure President Donald Trump's tax returns from the U.S. Department of the Treasury said Wednesday his inclination was that he had the authority to hear the suit. At a Washington hearing on a House panel's subpoena for President Donald Trump's personal and business tax returns, a federal judge asked both parties to begin preparing for an accommodation or negotiation. (AP) The D.C. district court likely has jurisdiction over the House Ways and Means Committee's suit to enforce its subpoena for six years' worth of Trump's personal and related business tax returns, Judge...

