VC Firm Launches CA$200M Pool For Life Science Cos.

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 3:18 PM EST) -- Canada-based Amplitude Venture Capital announced Wednesday its CA$200 million ($151.6 million) inaugural fund that will focus on early-stage health care and life sciences companies in that country. Amplitude said it’s already closed on more than half of its target investment with the help of backers from across Canada. Its first financing was in Repare Therapeutics, a company focused on treating cancer by finding vulnerabilities in tumor cells, it said. In July 2018, the Amplitude team left BDC Capital to create their own firm, but they still help manage the health care portfolio at the Canadian investment bank, Amplitude co-founder Dion Madsen...

