CoreLogic Taps MoneyGram GC As New Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 11:46 AM EST) -- California-based real estate company CoreLogic has hired MoneyGram International Inc.'s general counsel as its new chief legal officer, the company announced Wednesday. Francis Aaron Henry joins the data- and technology-focused real estate outfit after eight years with the international money transfer giant, seven of which were spent as executive vice president and GC. "Aaron is a talented, high-impact leader and we are excited to have him on our executive team," Frank Martell, CEO of CoreLogic, said in a statement. "Aaron's experience building high-performing teams, combined with a strong knowledge of global regulatory matters, compliance, government and external affairs, privacy and litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS