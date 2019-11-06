SEC's Self-Report Effort Pushes Enforcement Higher In '19

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 4:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission obtained about $4.3 billion in monetary sanctions during its most recent fiscal year as a self-report initiative pushed disgorgement orders above $3 billion for the first time since Jay Clayton became chairman in May 2017. An additional $742 million in disgorgement orders this past year outpaced $338 million fewer penalties than in 2018, according to the enforcement division’s 2019 annual report. More than $135 million of the disgorgement total came from the SEC’s Share Class Selection Disclosure Initiative in which investment advisers who self-reported steering clients to funds with relatively high fees could avoid paying fines....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS