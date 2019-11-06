'Sunshine,' Risks Seen In CFPB Small Biz Lending Data Effort

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:11 PM EST) -- Financial services industry representatives said Wednesday that while they welcome the "sunshine" that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could bring to the $1.4 trillion small business lending market by implementing a nearly decade-old Dodd-Frank data collection mandate, compliance costs and privacy risks remain top concerns. Speaking on a panel at a CFPB symposium in Washington, D.C., American Express executive Brad Blower said financial services companies such as his want to see the agency write rules to carry out the directives of the Dodd-Frank Act's Section 1071, which requires it to collect and publish data from financial institutions on loan applications by...

