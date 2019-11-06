FTC Orders Prosthetic Maker To Unwind Merger

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 7:27 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday ordered leading prosthetic manufacturer Otto Bock to undo its acquisition of a rival in the market for microprocessor-driven knees, finding that the deal has already harmed competition. The commission voted 5-0 to uphold Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell's May decision that found Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH's acquisition of Freedom Innovations caused undue concentration in the market for prosthetic knees equipped with microprocessors. Otto Bock completed the deal for Freedom with private equity firm Health Evolution Partners in September 2017 and the FTC challenged it several weeks later. The transaction did not meet minimum...

