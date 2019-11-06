Fed. Circ. Takes Issue With Hospira's 11th-Hour Arguments

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:39 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel didn't seem to be buying Hospira's argument Wednesday that a lower court bungled the law when it nixed the drugmaker's patent for the sedative Precedex, with one judge saying she didn't understand how "we could possibly find clear error" in the decision. U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Moore homed in on the drugmaker with her characteristic sharpness during oral arguments Wednesday, grilling Hospira Inc.'s attorney on why it hadn't raised at the lower court the issues it was now putting before the appellate court. Particularly, Judge Moore wanted to know why the company waited until now to...

