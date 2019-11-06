Kagan Spars With Roberts Over Septic Tanks, Agatha Christie

Law360, Washington (November 6, 2019, 7:02 PM EST) -- Justice Elena Kagan and Chief Justice John Roberts got into an extended tiff at a U.S. Supreme Court hearing Wednesday that began with a discussion about septic tanks and veered into a colloquy about Agatha Christie whodunnit novels before Justice Neil Gorsuch jumped in to referee the dispute. The dust-up started with a hypothetical that Justice Samuel Alito posed to an attorney representing the Hawaii Wildlife Fund and other environmental groups in Wednesday's oral argument about the Clean Water Act's jurisdiction. Justice Alito queried whether pollution that flows through groundwater is subject to the law's pollution restrictions and, if so, what’s to stop the average homeowner with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS