Pa. Justices Urged To Reject Consumer Claim Limits

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 5:11 PM EST) -- Requiring proof of fraud or negligence to bring a successful consumer protection claim in Pennsylvania would run counter to statutory language and significantly hamper the public’s ability to right wrongful conduct committed by businesses, the state’s highest court was told in a brief late Tuesday. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court was urged to reject arguments from Ameriprise Financial Inc. that claims brought under the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law’s catchall provision, which bars “fraudulent or deceptive conduct which creates a likelihood of confusion or misunderstanding,” required proof of fraud or negligence under common law. “[This] proposed common law interpretation, if...

