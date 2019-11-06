German Minister Eyes Insurance Plan To Integrate EU Banks

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:57 PM EST) -- Germany’s finance minister said Wednesday his country now backs creating a fund to insure deposits in bank accounts throughout the European Union, potentially removing a major obstacle to the plan itself and to blocwide integration of the banking sector. Olaf Scholz told a conference in Frankfurt that the scheme to insure cash deposits within the 19 EU countries using the euro currency would preserve Europe’s role as a global financial center even as Brexit threatens to undermine it. He also emphasized the “undisputed” need to deepen and complete the project of EU banking union, a goal about which Germany has expressed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS