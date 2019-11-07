Senate Panel Advances Divisive 2nd Circ. Pick Menashi

Law360, Washington (November 7, 2019, 12:15 PM EST) -- Along with two other appellate picks and three district court nominees, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Thursday to advance the Second Circuit nomination of White House lawyer Steven J. Menashi, whose nomination has drawn fierce opposition on the left. White House lawyer Steven J. Menashi, shown here at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Sept. 11, saw his nomination for the Second Circuit advance by a party-line vote Thursday. (AP) Menashi's nomination next faces a final confirmation vote before the full Senate, where he has already lost one Republican. The committee also held bipartisan votes to advance...

