Hazardous Waste Violations Land Mich. Man In Prison

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 4:41 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge sentenced a Michigan business owner to a year in prison for using drums and a pit to improperly store hazardous waste that the federal government had to spend nearly $1.5 million to clean up. Gary Sayers, who pled guilty to a felony hazardous waste storage charge earlier this year, was sentenced to the prison term and three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III on Tuesday. His business, Electro-Plating Services Inc., was given five years' probation and is liable along with Sayers for paying the federal government back for the cleanup effort...

