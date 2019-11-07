FTC Should Probe AI Screening Co. HireVue, Advocates Say

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:40 PM EST) -- A privacy advocacy group is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the recruiting technology company HireVue, claiming the firm uses allegedly discriminatory face-scanning software to screen job applicants. In a complaint filed Wednesday with the consumer protection agency, the Electronic Privacy Information Center said HireVue, which says it uses artificial intelligence-driven video interviews and other tools to gauge applicants' "employability," uses biased facial recognition software. The advocacy group, known as EPIC, said such technology is likely to be biased by race and gender, referencing a 2018 Wake Forest University study that found AI is more likely to read black faces as angrier than...

