Rimini Heads To High Court Over Oracle Copyright, Again

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:22 PM EST) -- Technical support service Rimini Street has brought its copyright dispute with Oracle back to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the justices to help it dodge an injunction just months after it was able to get litigation costs trimmed back. A Nevada federal judge didn't have the right to issue an injunction against Rimini after a jury found the infringement was "innocent," and the Ninth Circuit wrongly upheld that ruling, the company said in a Tuesday petition for a writ of certiorari. To top it off, Rimini stopped the infringing activity before the injunction had been granted, the company said. "The jury's factual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS