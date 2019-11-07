Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jones Day Can Hold Back Salary Data For Now In Bias Suit

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 6:21 PM EST) -- A half-dozen lawyers accusing Jones Day of underpaying and stifling the advancement of female attorneys can’t see firmwide associate salaries and supervisor evaluations at this stage of their discrimination suit, a D.C. federal judge said Thursday.

The Jones Day law firm is facing a discrimination suit filed by female attorneys. (Getty) In a bench ruling, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss denied for now the plaintiffs’ request for what he called “sweeping” compensation data from all Jones Day offices in the U.S.

Judge Moss said he would revisit the question of how much data the firm would have to provide after he’s...

