Gas Co.'s Noncompete Is Too Broad, NC Court Says

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 3:59 PM EST) -- An industrial gas supplier can’t enforce provisions of a former worker’s employment agreement barring him from working in the same line of business in parts of North Carolina or soliciting some of the company's clients, a North Carolina appeals court has ruled, finding those terms are too broad. A three-judge panel on Tuesday found a lower court judge was wrong to issue a preliminary injunction prohibiting former Andy-Oxy Co. Inc. employee Colby Ross Harris from selling compressed gas and welding products in 24 North Carolina counties, or soliciting any client who was a customer from within a year before he left until...

