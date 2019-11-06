Novartis Unit's Supplement Loaded With Aluminum, Suit Says

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 9:00 PM EST) -- A pharmaceutical company on Wednesday hit Novartis subsidiary Sandoz with a suit in North Carolina federal court alleging that it is selling a nutritional supplement with more than 30 times the amount of aluminum than the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allows. Exela Pharma Sciences LLC says Sandoz is selling its L-Cysteine hydrochloride injection product in violation of North Carolina’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, as it contains more than 40 times the amount of toxic aluminum than Exela’s own product and 30 times more than the level the FDA has said is the upper limit for the agency’s approval....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS