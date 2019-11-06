Walmart Atty Tapped For Ark. Court Seat Lists $644K Assets

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- A Walmart corporate attorney chosen for an Arkansas federal court seat by President Donald Trump reported personal assets of more than $644,000 in financial disclosures to Congress accompanying his nomination, records show. Lee P. Rudofsky, whose selection for the state's Eastern District is poised for a final vote Thursday in the U.S. Senate, had earned just over $142,000 from the retail giant in salary and bonus income through July 9, according to a form released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Rudofsky, a onetime Kirkland & Ellis LLP lawyer, last year took home just under $100,000 from Walmart Inc. and almost $82,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS